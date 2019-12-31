Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) vs. IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC): Which is the Better Investment?

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) shares are up more than 28.10% this year and recently increased 0.52% or $0.33 to settle at $63.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC), on the other hand, is up 37.95% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $252.50 and has returned 5.91% during the past week.

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect XEL to grow earnings at a 5.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, IAC is expected to grow at a 37.69% annual rate. All else equal, IAC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 20.89% for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC). XEL’s ROI is 6.10% while IAC has a ROI of 13.20%. The interpretation is that IAC’s business generates a higher return on investment than XEL’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. XEL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.59. Comparatively, IAC’s free cash flow per share was +3.42. On a percent-of-sales basis, XEL’s free cash flow was -2.68% while IAC converted 6.79% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IAC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. XEL has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 3.60 for IAC. This means that IAC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. XEL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.42 versus a D/E of 1.08 for IAC. XEL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

XEL trades at a forward P/E of 22.66, a P/B of 2.49, and a P/S of 2.90, compared to a forward P/E of 48.62, a P/B of 7.36, and a P/S of 4.46 for IAC. XEL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. XEL is currently priced at a -2.43% to its one-year price target of 64.69. Comparatively, IAC is -9.66% relative to its price target of 279.50. This suggests that IAC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. XEL has a beta of 0.10 and IAC’s beta is 0.88. XEL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. XEL has a short ratio of 5.28 compared to a short interest of 5.37 for IAC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for XEL.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) beats Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. IAC is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, XEL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, IAC is more undervalued relative to its price target.