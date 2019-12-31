WW International, Inc. (WW) vs. Conn’s, Inc. (CONN): Which is the Better Investment?

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares are down more than -2.41% this year and recently increased 0.80% or $0.3 to settle at $37.62. Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN), on the other hand, is down -34.73% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $12.31 and has returned -1.36% during the past week.

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) and Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) are the two most active stocks in the Personal Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect WW to grow earnings at a -7.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CONN is expected to grow at a 23.00% annual rate. All else equal, CONN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.92% for Conn’s, Inc. (CONN). WW’s ROI is 39.00% while CONN has a ROI of 8.70%. The interpretation is that WW’s business generates a higher return on investment than CONN’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. WW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.99. Comparatively, CONN’s free cash flow per share was +0.41. On a percent-of-sales basis, WW’s free cash flow was 4.4% while CONN converted 0.76% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. WW has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 4.90 for CONN. This means that CONN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

WW trades at a forward P/E of 18.41, and a P/S of 1.77, compared to a forward P/E of 5.91, a P/B of 0.57, and a P/S of 0.22 for CONN. WW is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. WW is currently priced at a -0.42% to its one-year price target of 37.78. Comparatively, CONN is -45.29% relative to its price target of 22.50. This suggests that CONN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. WW has a beta of 2.29 and CONN’s beta is 1.86. CONN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. WW has a short ratio of 2.99 compared to a short interest of 6.55 for CONN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WW.

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) beats WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CONN is more profitable and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CONN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, CONN is more undervalued relative to its price target.