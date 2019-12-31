Which is more exciting pick At Current Price level? – Baker Hughes Company (BKR), Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX)

The shares of Baker Hughes Company have increased by more than 18.56% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.27% or -$0.07 and now trades at $25.49. The shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX), has slumped by -33.58% year to date as of 12/27/2019. The shares currently trade at $0.79 and have been able to report a change of 5.23% over the past one week.

The stock of Baker Hughes Company and Ideanomics, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. BKR has an EBITDA margin of 12.53%, this implies that the underlying business of BKR is more profitable. The ROI of BKR is 0.80% while that of IDEX is -45.90%. These figures suggest that BKR ventures generate a higher ROI than that of IDEX.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, BKR’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.09.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for BKR is 1.60 and that of IDEX is 0.50. This implies that it is easier for BKR to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than IDEX. The debt ratio of BKR is 0.32 compared to 0.17 for IDEX. BKR can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than IDEX.

BKR currently trades at a forward P/E of 19.93, a P/B of 0.63, and a P/S of 1.10 while IDEX trades at a P/B of 0.87, and a P/S of 1.83. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, BKR is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of BKR is currently at a -10.94% to its one-year price target of 28.62. Looking at its rival pricing, IDEX is at a -42.75% relative to its price target of 1.38.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for BKR is 3.40 while that of IDEX is just 7.78. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for BKR stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Ideanomics, Inc. defeats that of Baker Hughes Company when the two are compared, with IDEX taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. IDEX happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, IDEX is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for IDEX is better on when it is viewed on short interest.