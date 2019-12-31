Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) and Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) Go Head-to-head

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares are down more than -58.33% this year and recently increased 0.72% or $0.01 to settle at $1.40. Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO), on the other hand, is down -21.66% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $14.21 and has returned -0.98% during the past week.

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect VSTM to grow earnings at a 1.74% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. VSTM’s ROI is -38.70% while ZUO has a ROI of -39.50%. The interpretation is that VSTM’s business generates a higher return on investment than ZUO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. VSTM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.38. Comparatively, ZUO’s free cash flow per share was -0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, VSTM’s free cash flow was -0.11% while ZUO converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ZUO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. VSTM has a current ratio of 5.50 compared to 1.80 for ZUO. This means that VSTM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VSTM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 6.33 versus a D/E of 0.07 for ZUO. VSTM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VSTM trades at a P/B of 4.83, and a P/S of 6.79, compared to a P/B of 9.47, and a P/S of 5.95 for ZUO. VSTM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. VSTM is currently priced at a -49.09% to its one-year price target of 2.75. Comparatively, ZUO is -26.33% relative to its price target of 19.29. This suggests that VSTM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. VSTM has a short ratio of 8.13 compared to a short interest of 4.22 for ZUO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ZUO.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) beats Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ZUO is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, ZUO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.