Uncovering the next great stocks: Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP), Allakos Inc. (ALLK)

The shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. have decreased by more than -4.43% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -1.34% or -$0.26 and now trades at $19.21. The shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK), has jumped by 86.89% year to date as of 12/27/2019. The shares currently trade at $97.69 and have been able to report a change of -11.03% over the past one week.

The stock of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. and Allakos Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. PAGP has an EBITDA margin of 12.79%, this implies that the underlying business of PAGP is more profitable. These figures suggest that PAGP ventures generate a higher ROI than that of ALLK.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for PAGP is 1.00 and that of ALLK is 41.60. This implies that it is easier for PAGP to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than ALLK. The debt ratio of PAGP is 4.76 compared to 0.00 for ALLK. PAGP can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than ALLK.

PAGP currently trades at a forward P/E of 11.21, a P/B of 1.50, and a P/S of 0.14 while ALLK trades at a P/B of 8.79, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, PAGP is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of PAGP is currently at a -21.5% to its one-year price target of 24.47. Looking at its rival pricing, ALLK is at a -1.65% relative to its price target of 99.33.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), PAGP is given a 1.80 while 1.70 placed for ALLK. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for PAGP stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for PAGP is 0.89 while that of ALLK is just 19.76. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for PAGP stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. defeats that of Allakos Inc. when the two are compared, with PAGP taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. PAGP happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, PAGP is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for PAGP is better on when it is viewed on short interest.