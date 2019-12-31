TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) Go Head-to-head

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) shares are down more than -49.12% this year and recently increased 0.22% or $0.01 to settle at $4.61. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS), on the other hand, is up 61.66% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $70.29 and has returned 0.88% during the past week.

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Service Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, CDNS is expected to grow at a 11.00% annual rate. All else equal, CDNS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 27.02% for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS). TRUE’s ROI is -7.80% while CDNS has a ROI of 21.00%. The interpretation is that CDNS’s business generates a higher return on investment than TRUE’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. TRUE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, CDNS’s free cash flow per share was +0.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, TRUE’s free cash flow was 0% while CDNS converted 5.64% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CDNS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. TRUE has a current ratio of 3.40 compared to 1.70 for CDNS. This means that TRUE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TRUE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.23 for CDNS. CDNS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TRUE trades at a P/B of 1.48, and a P/S of 1.44, compared to a forward P/E of 30.09, a P/B of 12.97, and a P/S of 8.50 for CDNS. TRUE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. TRUE is currently priced at a -11.69% to its one-year price target of 5.22. Comparatively, CDNS is -7.26% relative to its price target of 75.79. This suggests that TRUE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. TRUE has a beta of 1.56 and CDNS’s beta is 1.15. CDNS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TRUE has a short ratio of 6.52 compared to a short interest of 3.27 for CDNS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CDNS.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) beats TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CDNS higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, TRUE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, CDNS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.