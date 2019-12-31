The Long Case For Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) is an interesting stock at present. Now trading with a market value of 1.32B, the company has a mix of catalysts and obstacles that spring from the nature of its operations. In light of the many issues surrounding this company, we thought it was a good time to take a close look at the numbers in order to form a realistic perspective on the fundamental picture for this stock.

It’s generally a good idea to start with the most fundamental piece of the picture: the balance sheet. The balance sheet health of any company plays a key role in its ability to meet its obligations and maintain the faith of its investment base. For TRQ, the company currently has 1.57 billion of cash on the books, which is offset by 0 in current liabilities. The trend over time is important to note. In this case, the company’s debt has been growing. The company also has 506.16 million in total assets, balanced by 7.82 billion in total liabilities, which should give you a sense of the viability of the company under any number of imagined business contexts.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. saw 847547 in free cash flow last quarter, representing a quarterly net change in cash of 36793. Perhaps most importantly where cash movements are concerned, the company saw about 141902 in net operating cash flow.

As far as key trends that demonstrate something of the future investment potential of this stock, we need to take a closer look at the top line, first and foremost. Last quarter, the company saw 209.19 million in total revenues. That represents a quarterly year/year change in revenues of -0.18% in sequential terms, the TRQ saw sales grow by -0.83%.

But what about the bottom line? After all, that’s what really matters in the end. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is intriguing when broken down to its core data. The cost of selling goods last quarter was 174.19 million, yielding a gross basic income of 35 million. For shareholders, given the total diluted outstanding shares of 1.87B, this means overall earnings per share of 40.