Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) vs. Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA): Breaking Down the REIT – Retail Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) shares are down more than -25.77% this year and recently increased 1.28% or $0.19 to settle at $15.01. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA), on the other hand, is up 6.79% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $22.79 and has returned 0.09% during the past week.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) and Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect SKT to grow earnings at a 6.70% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) has an EBITDA margin of 56.01%. This suggests that SKT underlying business is more profitable SKT’s ROI is 5.00% while LBTYA has a ROI of 1.00%. The interpretation is that SKT’s business generates a higher return on investment than LBTYA’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SKT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.38. Comparatively, LBTYA’s free cash flow per share was +0.51. On a percent-of-sales basis, SKT’s free cash flow was 0.01% while LBTYA converted 2.7% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LBTYA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SKT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.32 versus a D/E of 1.99 for LBTYA. SKT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SKT trades at a forward P/E of 18.62, a P/B of 2.94, and a P/S of 2.86, compared to a P/B of 1.18, and a P/S of 1.23 for LBTYA. SKT is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SKT is currently priced at a -1.05% to its one-year price target of 15.17. Comparatively, LBTYA is -20.34% relative to its price target of 28.61. This suggests that LBTYA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. SKT has a beta of 0.62 and LBTYA’s beta is 1.38. SKT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. SKT has a short ratio of 17.19 compared to a short interest of 6.53 for LBTYA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LBTYA.

Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) beats Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LBTYA is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LBTYA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, LBTYA is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LBTYA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.