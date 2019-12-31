Should You Buy Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) or Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)?

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) shares are up more than 24.55% this year and recently decreased -0.42% or -$0.13 to settle at $30.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI), on the other hand, is up 40.34% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $161.45 and has returned 0.21% during the past week.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect WRI to grow earnings at a 9.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MSI is expected to grow at a 10.23% annual rate. All else equal, MSI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.87% for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI). WRI’s ROI is 5.20% while MSI has a ROI of 25.90%. The interpretation is that MSI’s business generates a higher return on investment than WRI’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. WRI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.09. Comparatively, MSI’s free cash flow per share was +2.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, WRI’s free cash flow was -0% while MSI converted 4.92% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MSI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

WRI trades at a forward P/E of 28.61, a P/B of 2.36, and a P/S of 7.99, compared to a forward P/E of 18.83, and a P/S of 3.56 for MSI. WRI is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. WRI is currently priced at a -6.11% to its one-year price target of 32.91. Comparatively, MSI is -10.4% relative to its price target of 180.19. This suggests that MSI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. WRI has a beta of 0.64 and MSI’s beta is 0.56. MSI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. WRI has a short ratio of 1.76 compared to a short interest of 2.15 for MSI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WRI.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) beats Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MSI is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MSI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MSI is more undervalued relative to its price target.