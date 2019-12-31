Should You Buy Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) or Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG)?

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares are down more than -76.94% this year and recently decreased -1.69% or -$0.28 to settle at $16.27. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG), on the other hand, is up 42.77% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $51.17 and has returned -0.18% during the past week.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, LEG is expected to grow at a 5.20% annual rate. All else equal, LEG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 13.03% for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG). TLRY’s ROI is -8.50% while LEG has a ROI of 15.30%. The interpretation is that LEG’s business generates a higher return on investment than TLRY’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. TLRY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.85. Comparatively, LEG’s free cash flow per share was +0.94. On a percent-of-sales basis, TLRY’s free cash flow was -0.2% while LEG converted 2.9% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LEG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. TLRY has a current ratio of 2.50 compared to 1.70 for LEG. This means that TLRY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TLRY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.05 versus a D/E of 1.79 for LEG. LEG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TLRY trades at a P/B of 3.84, and a P/S of 11.96, compared to a forward P/E of 18.66, a P/B of 5.50, and a P/S of 1.44 for LEG. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TLRY is currently priced at a -39.22% to its one-year price target of 26.77. Comparatively, LEG is -0.83% relative to its price target of 51.60. This suggests that TLRY is the better investment over the next year.

Summary

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) beats Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TLRY higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TLRY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, TLRY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TLRY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.