Should You Buy Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) or First BanCorp. (FBP)?

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP), on the other hand, is up 23.02% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $10.58 and has returned -1.12% during the past week.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect SNV to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FBP is expected to grow at a 18.90% annual rate. All else equal, FBP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 60.92% for First BanCorp. (FBP). SNV’s ROI is 27.70% while FBP has a ROI of 21.80%. The interpretation is that SNV’s business generates a higher return on investment than FBP’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. SNV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.57. Comparatively, FBP’s free cash flow per share was +0.33. On a percent-of-sales basis, SNV’s free cash flow was 5.14% while FBP converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SNV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SNV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.50 versus a D/E of 0.09 for FBP. SNV is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SNV trades at a forward P/E of 10.58, a P/B of 1.37, and a P/S of 2.97, compared to a forward P/E of 11.54, a P/B of 1.06, and a P/S of 3.39 for FBP. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. SNV is currently priced at a -4.43% to its one-year price target of 40.65. Comparatively, FBP is -17.34% relative to its price target of 12.80. This suggests that FBP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. SNV has a beta of 1.36 and FBP’s beta is 1.57. SNV’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. SNV has a short ratio of 3.00 compared to a short interest of 1.50 for FBP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FBP.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) beats First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SNV is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, SNV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis,