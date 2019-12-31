Should You Buy Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) or Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) shares are down more than -4.03% this year and recently increased 0.11% or $0.03 to settle at $27.17. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK), on the other hand, is up 17.95% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $19.84 and has returned -2.98% during the past week.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect PEB to grow earnings at a 9.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TAK is expected to grow at a 0.27% annual rate. All else equal, PEB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has an EBITDA margin of 42%. This suggests that PEB underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. PEB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.17. Comparatively, TAK’s free cash flow per share was +104.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, PEB’s free cash flow was 0% while TAK converted 1718.32% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TAK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PEB trades at a forward P/E of 87.65, a P/B of 0.97, and a P/S of 2.44, compared to a forward P/E of 14.17, a P/B of 1.58, for TAK. PEB is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PEB is currently priced at a -3.75% to its one-year price target of 28.23. Comparatively, TAK is -18.32% relative to its price target of 24.29. This suggests that TAK is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. PEB has a short ratio of 7.66 compared to a short interest of 3.76 for TAK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TAK.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TAK is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TAK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, TAK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TAK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.