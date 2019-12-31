Should You Buy Liberty Property Trust (LPT) or Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)?

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) shares are up more than 43.43% this year and recently increased 0.15% or $0.09 to settle at $60.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR), on the other hand, is up 10.92% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $118.18 and has returned -0.69% during the past week.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) and Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Office industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect LPT to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DLR is expected to grow at a 16.66% annual rate. All else equal, DLR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 20.89% for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR). LPT’s ROI is 0.80% while DLR has a ROI of 2.80%. The interpretation is that DLR’s business generates a higher return on investment than LPT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. LPT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.40. Comparatively, DLR’s free cash flow per share was -1.55. On a percent-of-sales basis, LPT’s free cash flow was 0.01% while DLR converted -10.62% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LPT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LPT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.79 versus a D/E of 1.33 for DLR. DLR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

LPT trades at a forward P/E of 44.01, a P/B of 2.35, and a P/S of 14.25, compared to a forward P/E of 72.33, a P/B of 2.95, and a P/S of 7.77 for DLR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. LPT is currently priced at a 5.39% to its one-year price target of 57.00. Comparatively, DLR is -11.88% relative to its price target of 134.12. This suggests that DLR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. LPT has a beta of 0.79 and DLR’s beta is 0.36. DLR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. LPT has a short ratio of 2.78 compared to a short interest of 12.96 for DLR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LPT.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) beats Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LPT is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LPT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, LPT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.