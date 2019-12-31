Should You Buy Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) or Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN)?

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) shares are up more than 17.70% this year and recently decreased -0.32% or -$0.07 to settle at $21.74. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN), on the other hand, is up 21.19% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $21.68 and has returned -2.21% during the past week.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) and Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) are the two most active stocks in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect FLO to grow earnings at a 2.37% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BLMN is expected to grow at a 5.96% annual rate. All else equal, BLMN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.41% for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN). FLO’s ROI is 7.30% while BLMN has a ROI of 13.50%. The interpretation is that BLMN’s business generates a higher return on investment than FLO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. FLO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, BLMN’s free cash flow per share was +0.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, FLO’s free cash flow was 0.16% while BLMN converted 0.08% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FLO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. FLO has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 0.30 for BLMN. This means that FLO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FLO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.71 versus a D/E of 7.76 for BLMN. BLMN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FLO trades at a forward P/E of 21.21, a P/B of 3.56, and a P/S of 1.10, compared to a forward P/E of 12.63, a P/B of 13.06, and a P/S of 0.46 for BLMN. FLO is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. FLO is currently priced at a 2.69% to its one-year price target of 21.17. Comparatively, BLMN is -9.14% relative to its price target of 23.86. This suggests that BLMN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. FLO has a beta of 0.37 and BLMN’s beta is 0.34. BLMN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. FLO has a short ratio of 9.72 compared to a short interest of 2.97 for BLMN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BLMN.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) beats Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BLMN is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, BLMN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, BLMN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BLMN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.