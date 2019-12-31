Should You Buy Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) or Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)?

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares are up more than 108.23% this year and recently decreased -1.20% or -$0.27 to settle at $22.26. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC), on the other hand, is down -15.80% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $51.91 and has returned 1.66% during the past week.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, XEC is expected to grow at a 1.66% annual rate. All else equal, XEC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 34.98% for Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC). DRNA’s ROI is -45.00% while XEC has a ROI of 16.90%. The interpretation is that XEC’s business generates a higher return on investment than DRNA’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. DRNA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.48. Comparatively, XEC’s free cash flow per share was -0.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, DRNA’s free cash flow was -0.53% while XEC converted -0.39% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, XEC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. DRNA has a current ratio of 2.70 compared to 0.70 for XEC. This means that DRNA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DRNA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.52 for XEC. XEC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DRNA trades at a P/B of 11.30, and a P/S of 92.71, compared to a forward P/E of 9.68, a P/B of 1.33, and a P/S of 2.26 for XEC. DRNA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. DRNA is currently priced at a -27.61% to its one-year price target of 30.75. Comparatively, XEC is -19.43% relative to its price target of 64.43. This suggests that DRNA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. DRNA has a beta of 2.44 and XEC’s beta is 1.40. XEC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. DRNA has a short ratio of 4.13 compared to a short interest of 3.00 for XEC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for XEC.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. XEC higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, XEC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, XEC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.