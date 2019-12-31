Shopify Inc. (SHOP) vs. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX): Breaking Down the Application Software Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) shares are up more than 194.69% this year and recently decreased -0.18% or -$0.75 to settle at $408.00. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), on the other hand, is up 33.35% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $220.97 and has returned 1.46% during the past week.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect SHOP to grow earnings at a 57.41% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VRTX is expected to grow at a 29.64% annual rate. All else equal, SHOP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 24.37% for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX). SHOP’s ROI is -4.40% while VRTX has a ROI of 11.20%. The interpretation is that VRTX’s business generates a higher return on investment than SHOP’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SHOP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.38. Comparatively, VRTX’s free cash flow per share was +1.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, SHOP’s free cash flow was -4.09% while VRTX converted 10.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VRTX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. SHOP has a current ratio of 11.20 compared to 3.40 for VRTX. This means that SHOP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SHOP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.11 for VRTX. VRTX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SHOP trades at a forward P/E of 442.52, a P/B of 16.36, and a P/S of 33.63, compared to a forward P/E of 33.05, a P/B of 10.81, and a P/S of 15.69 for VRTX. SHOP is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. SHOP is currently priced at a 12.28% to its one-year price target of 363.38. Comparatively, VRTX is -5.4% relative to its price target of 233.59. This suggests that VRTX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. SHOP has a beta of 1.19 and VRTX’s beta is 1.48. SHOP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. SHOP has a short ratio of 1.83 compared to a short interest of 2.97 for VRTX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SHOP.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) beats Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VRTX is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, VRTX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, VRTX is more undervalued relative to its price target.