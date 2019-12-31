RPC, Inc. (RES) and CubeSmart (CUBE) Go Head-to-head

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares are down more than -49.14% this year and recently decreased -1.76% or -$0.09 to settle at $5.02. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), on the other hand, is up 9.52% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $31.42 and has returned 0.38% during the past week.

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, CUBE is expected to grow at a 6.00% annual rate. All else equal, CUBE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 2.39% for CubeSmart (CUBE). RES’s ROI is 17.30% while CUBE has a ROI of 6.40%. The interpretation is that RES’s business generates a higher return on investment than CUBE’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. RES’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, CUBE’s free cash flow per share was +0.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, RES’s free cash flow was 0% while CUBE converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RES is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

RES’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.01 for CUBE. CUBE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

RES trades at a P/B of 1.26, and a P/S of 0.82, compared to a forward P/E of 39.77, a P/B of 3.34, and a P/S of 9.59 for CUBE. RES is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. RES is currently priced at a 14.61% to its one-year price target of 4.38. Comparatively, CUBE is -5.79% relative to its price target of 33.35. This suggests that CUBE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. RES has a beta of 1.16 and CUBE’s beta is 0.10. CUBE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. RES has a short ratio of 10.56 compared to a short interest of 4.18 for CUBE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CUBE.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) beats RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CUBE generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, RES is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CUBE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CUBE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.