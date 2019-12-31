R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) vs. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT): Breaking Down the Healthcare Information Services Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) shares are up more than 62.14% this year and recently increased 0.47% or $0.06 to settle at $12.89. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT), on the other hand, is up 53.90% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $285.82 and has returned -1.06% during the past week.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) and FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) are the two most active stocks in the Healthcare Information Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect RCM to grow earnings at a 30.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FLT is expected to grow at a 14.87% annual rate. All else equal, RCM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 56.94% for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT). RCM’s ROI is -5.00% while FLT has a ROI of 10.20%. The interpretation is that FLT’s business generates a higher return on investment than RCM’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. RCM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.05. Comparatively, FLT’s free cash flow per share was +2.48. On a percent-of-sales basis, RCM’s free cash flow was -0% while FLT converted 8.84% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FLT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. RCM has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 1.10 for FLT. This means that FLT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. RCM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 24.95 versus a D/E of 1.15 for FLT. RCM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

RCM trades at a forward P/E of 17.83, a P/B of 99.15, and a P/S of 1.26, compared to a forward P/E of 21.08, a P/B of 6.35, and a P/S of 9.52 for FLT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. RCM is currently priced at a -11.1% to its one-year price target of 14.50. Comparatively, FLT is -11.85% relative to its price target of 324.24. This suggests that FLT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. RCM has a beta of 0.12 and FLT’s beta is 1.10. RCM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. RCM has a short ratio of 4.39 compared to a short interest of 4.37 for FLT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FLT.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) beats R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FLT is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. FLT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FLT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.