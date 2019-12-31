Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) vs. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA): Comparing the Semiconductor – Broad Line Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares are up more than 92.39% this year and recently decreased -0.65% or -$0.76 to settle at $116.84. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA), on the other hand, is up 27.77% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $16.61 and has returned 0.91% during the past week.

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect QRVO to grow earnings at a 11.90% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) has an EBITDA margin of 27.87%. This suggests that QRVO underlying business is more profitable QRVO’s ROI is 4.60% while CARA has a ROI of -57.60%. The interpretation is that QRVO’s business generates a higher return on investment than CARA’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. QRVO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.13. Comparatively, CARA’s free cash flow per share was -0.57. On a percent-of-sales basis, QRVO’s free cash flow was 4.25% while CARA converted -0.17% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, QRVO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. QRVO has a current ratio of 3.50 compared to 4.20 for CARA. This means that CARA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. QRVO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.24 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CARA. QRVO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

QRVO trades at a forward P/E of 17.64, a P/B of 3.21, and a P/S of 4.41, compared to a P/B of 3.49, and a P/S of 36.48 for CARA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. QRVO is currently priced at a 13.97% to its one-year price target of 102.52. Comparatively, CARA is -48.27% relative to its price target of 32.11. This suggests that CARA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. QRVO has a beta of 1.12 and CARA’s beta is 2.24. QRVO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. QRVO has a short ratio of 2.32 compared to a short interest of 8.51 for CARA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for QRVO.

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) beats Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. QRVO is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, QRVO is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, QRVO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.