Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) and Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Go Head-to-head

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares are up more than 0.48% this year and recently decreased -0.95% or -$0.1 to settle at $10.40. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ), on the other hand, is up 12.08% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $17.82 and has returned -1.49% during the past week.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) and Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect PTEN to grow earnings at a 22.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, UMPQ is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, PTEN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 59.76% for Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ). PTEN’s ROI is -6.00% while UMPQ has a ROI of 14.90%. The interpretation is that UMPQ’s business generates a higher return on investment than PTEN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. PTEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.72. Comparatively, UMPQ’s free cash flow per share was -0.18. On a percent-of-sales basis, PTEN’s free cash flow was 4.21% while UMPQ converted -2.94% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PTEN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PTEN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.33 versus a D/E of 0.34 for UMPQ. UMPQ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PTEN trades at a P/B of 0.70, and a P/S of 0.73, compared to a forward P/E of 12.50, a P/B of 0.92, and a P/S of 3.49 for UMPQ. PTEN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PTEN is currently priced at a 6.12% to its one-year price target of 9.80. Comparatively, UMPQ is -1.55% relative to its price target of 18.10. This suggests that UMPQ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. PTEN has a beta of 1.68 and UMPQ’s beta is 1.10. UMPQ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. PTEN has a short ratio of 4.85 compared to a short interest of 2.46 for UMPQ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UMPQ.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) beats Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PTEN is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PTEN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,