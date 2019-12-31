Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) vs. Designer Brands Inc. (DBI): Which is the Better Investment?

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) shares are up more than 3.42% this year and recently increased 0.71% or $0.14 to settle at $19.23. Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI), on the other hand, is down -37.00% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $15.56 and has returned -2.14% during the past week.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) and Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) are the two most active stocks in the Housewares & Accessories industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect NWL to grow earnings at a -11.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DBI is expected to grow at a 14.68% annual rate. All else equal, DBI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 4.8% for Designer Brands Inc. (DBI). NWL’s ROI is -54.00% while DBI has a ROI of 3.00%. The interpretation is that DBI’s business generates a higher return on investment than NWL’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. NWL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.59. Comparatively, DBI’s free cash flow per share was +0.64. On a percent-of-sales basis, NWL’s free cash flow was 2.89% while DBI converted 1.44% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NWL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. NWL has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 1.40 for DBI. This means that NWL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NWL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.53 versus a D/E of 0.32 for DBI. NWL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NWL trades at a forward P/E of 12.37, a P/B of 1.97, and a P/S of 0.90, compared to a forward P/E of 8.64, a P/B of 1.51, and a P/S of 0.32 for DBI. NWL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. NWL is currently priced at a -6.42% to its one-year price target of 20.55. Comparatively, DBI is -14.22% relative to its price target of 18.14. This suggests that DBI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. NWL has a beta of 1.04 and DBI’s beta is 1.15. NWL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. NWL has a short ratio of 6.18 compared to a short interest of 6.92 for DBI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NWL.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) beats Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DBI has a higher cash conversion rate, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DBI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, DBI is more undervalued relative to its price target.