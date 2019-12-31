New Gold Inc. (NGD) and JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) Go Head-to-head

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) shares are up more than 17.10% this year and recently increased 0.66% or $0.01 to settle at $0.89. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS), on the other hand, is up 129.02% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $22.65 and has returned 3.71% during the past week.

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) and JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect NGD to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, JKS is expected to grow at a 22.84% annual rate. All else equal, JKS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 6.03% for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS). NGD’s ROI is -58.90% while JKS has a ROI of 2.70%. The interpretation is that JKS’s business generates a higher return on investment than NGD’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. NGD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.06. Comparatively, JKS’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, NGD’s free cash flow was 0.01% while JKS converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NGD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. NGD has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 0.90 for JKS. This means that NGD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NGD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.79 versus a D/E of 2.13 for JKS. JKS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NGD trades at a forward P/E of 44.31, a P/B of 0.56, and a P/S of 0.95, compared to a forward P/E of 5.67, a P/B of 0.78, and a P/S of 0.25 for JKS. NGD is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. NGD is currently priced at a -76.64% to its one-year price target of 3.81. Comparatively, JKS is 16.75% relative to its price target of 19.40. This suggests that NGD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. NGD has a beta of 0.99 and JKS’s beta is 1.97. NGD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. NGD has a short ratio of 1.65 compared to a short interest of 11.44 for JKS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NGD.

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) beats JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NGD has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. NGD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, NGD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.