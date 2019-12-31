Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB) vs. Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN): Breaking Down the Biotechnology Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) shares are up more than 232.77% this year and recently increased 1.54% or $0.03 to settle at $1.98. Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN), on the other hand, is up 12.93% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $0.80 and has returned 2.21% during the past week.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) and Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 63.53% for Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN). MTNB’s ROI is -211.00% while PTN has a ROI of 35.50%. The interpretation is that PTN’s business generates a higher return on investment than MTNB’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MTNB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.03. Comparatively, PTN’s free cash flow per share was +0.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, MTNB’s free cash flow was -4.05% while PTN converted 0.09% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PTN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. MTNB has a current ratio of 13.10 compared to 52.60 for PTN. This means that PTN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MTNB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.01 versus a D/E of 0.00 for PTN. MTNB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MTNB trades at a P/B of 9.00, and a P/S of 3651.05, compared to a P/B of 1.95, and a P/S of 3.12 for PTN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. MTNB is currently priced at a -50.5% to its one-year price target of 4.00. Comparatively, PTN is -84.25% relative to its price target of 5.08. This suggests that PTN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. MTNB has a beta of 2.28 and PTN’s beta is 1.66. PTN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. MTNB has a short ratio of 3.42 compared to a short interest of 24.70 for PTN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MTNB.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PTN , generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PTN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, PTN is more undervalued relative to its price target.