KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR) and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Go Head-to-head

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) shares are up more than 19.63% this year and recently decreased -0.09% or -$0.02 to settle at $21.60. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA), on the other hand, is up 25.01% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $37.09 and has returned 0.60% during the past week.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Retail, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect KAR to grow earnings at a 4.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PBA is expected to grow at a 24.50% annual rate. All else equal, PBA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR) has an EBITDA margin of 21.63%. This suggests that KAR underlying business is more profitable

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. KAR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.61. Comparatively, PBA’s free cash flow per share was -0.47. On a percent-of-sales basis, KAR’s free cash flow was 2.08% while PBA converted -4.29% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KAR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

KAR trades at a forward P/E of 14.74, a P/B of 1.73, and a P/S of 0.93, compared to a forward P/E of 19.32, a P/B of 2.16, for PBA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. KAR is currently priced at a -16.63% to its one-year price target of 25.91. Comparatively, PBA is -11.54% relative to its price target of 41.93. This suggests that KAR is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. KAR has a short ratio of 8.64 compared to a short interest of 7.34 for PBA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PBA.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) beats Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KAR is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, KAR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, KAR is more undervalued relative to its price target.