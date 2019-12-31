Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) vs. Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD): Which is the Better Investment?

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) shares are up more than 6.04% this year and recently decreased -0.09% or -$0.04 to settle at $45.26. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD), on the other hand, is up 14.32% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $20.92 and has returned 0.58% during the past week.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) and Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) are the two most active stocks in the Meat Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect HRL to grow earnings at a 3.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HTLD is expected to grow at a 27.11% annual rate. All else equal, HTLD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 27.43% for Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD). HRL’s ROI is 15.60% while HTLD has a ROI of 11.50%. The interpretation is that HRL’s business generates a higher return on investment than HTLD’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. HRL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.18. Comparatively, HTLD’s free cash flow per share was -0.24. On a percent-of-sales basis, HRL’s free cash flow was 1.01% while HTLD converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HRL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. HRL has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 2.30 for HTLD. This means that HTLD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. HRL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.08 for HTLD. HTLD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

HRL trades at a forward P/E of 24.64, a P/B of 4.08, and a P/S of 2.53, compared to a forward P/E of 21.48, a P/B of 2.55, and a P/S of 2.97 for HTLD. HRL is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. HRL is currently priced at a 12.39% to its one-year price target of 40.27. Comparatively, HTLD is -5.34% relative to its price target of 22.10. This suggests that HTLD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. HRL has a beta of 0.06 and HTLD’s beta is 0.76. HRL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. HRL has a short ratio of 18.10 compared to a short interest of 5.90 for HTLD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HTLD.

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) beats Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HTLD generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, HTLD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, HTLD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, HTLD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.