Frontline Ltd. (FRO) vs. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH): Comparing the Shipping Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) shares are up more than 124.23% this year and recently decreased -1.98% or -$0.25 to settle at $12.40. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH), on the other hand, is up 43.09% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $15.64 and has returned 2.09% during the past week.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) and TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) are the two most active stocks in the Shipping industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, TPH is expected to grow at a -0.60% annual rate. All else equal, FRO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.42% for TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH). FRO’s ROI is 2.80% while TPH has a ROI of 7.60%. The interpretation is that TPH’s business generates a higher return on investment than FRO’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. FRO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.16. Comparatively, TPH’s free cash flow per share was +0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, FRO’s free cash flow was 0% while TPH converted 0.09% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TPH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FRO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.51 versus a D/E of 0.68 for TPH. FRO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

FRO trades at a forward P/E of 5.36, a P/B of 1.54, and a P/S of 2.85, compared to a forward P/E of 10.23, a P/B of 1.04, and a P/S of 0.72 for TPH. FRO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. FRO is currently priced at a 143.14% to its one-year price target of 5.10. Comparatively, TPH is -4.81% relative to its price target of 16.43. This suggests that TPH is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. FRO has a beta of 1.15 and TPH’s beta is 1.09. TPH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. FRO has a short ratio of 2.47 compared to a short interest of 6.80 for TPH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FRO.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) beats Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TPH is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TPH is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, TPH is more undervalued relative to its price target.