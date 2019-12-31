Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) vs. The Unilever Group (UL): Which is the Better Investment?

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares are down more than -50.79% this year and recently increased 0.65% or $0.05 to settle at $7.74. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL), on the other hand, is up 10.41% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $57.69 and has returned 1.96% during the past week.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) and The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect FOSL to grow earnings at a 14.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, UL is expected to grow at a 6.80% annual rate. All else equal, FOSL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 22.98% for The Unilever Group (UL). FOSL’s ROI is 4.20% while UL has a ROI of 24.30%. The interpretation is that UL’s business generates a higher return on investment than FOSL’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. FOSL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.29. Comparatively, UL’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, FOSL’s free cash flow was -4.55% while UL converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. FOSL has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 0.80 for UL. This means that FOSL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FOSL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.52 versus a D/E of 2.28 for UL. UL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FOSL trades at a P/B of 0.77, and a P/S of 0.17, compared to a forward P/E of 18.54, a P/B of 10.68, and a P/S of 2.69 for UL. FOSL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. FOSL is currently priced at a -45.99% to its one-year price target of 14.33. Comparatively, UL is -17.59% relative to its price target of 70.00. This suggests that FOSL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. FOSL has a beta of 0.28 and UL’s beta is 0.48. FOSL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. FOSL has a short ratio of 8.59 compared to a short interest of 0.90 for UL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UL.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) beats The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FOSL is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FOSL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, FOSL is more undervalued relative to its price target.