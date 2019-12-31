Financial Metrics You Should Watch: The Southern Company (SO), Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH)

The shares of The Southern Company have increased by more than 44.49% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.46% or $0.29 and now trades at $63.46. The shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH), has jumped by 83.56% year to date as of 12/27/2019. The shares currently trade at $8.04 and have been able to report a change of -0.62% over the past one week.

The stock of The Southern Company and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that SO will grow it’s earning at a 1.53% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to SPWH which will have a positive growth at a 20.72% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of SPWH implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. SO has an EBITDA margin of 36.6%, this implies that the underlying business of SO is more profitable. The ROI of SO is 5.20% while that of SPWH is 13.70%. These figures suggest that SPWH ventures generate a higher ROI than that of SO.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, SO’s free cash flow per share is a negative -1.29.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for SO is 0.90 and that of SPWH is 1.00. This implies that it is easier for SO to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than SPWH. The debt ratio of SO is 1.67 compared to 1.75 for SPWH. SPWH can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than SO.

SO currently trades at a forward P/E of 19.99, a P/B of 2.42, and a P/S of 3.04 while SPWH trades at a forward P/E of 12.09, a P/B of 3.48, and a P/S of 0.39. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, SO is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of SO is currently at a 2.87% to its one-year price target of 61.69. Looking at its rival pricing, SPWH is at a -17.54% relative to its price target of 9.75.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), SO is given a 3.30 while 2.00 placed for SPWH. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for SO stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for SO is 4.06 while that of SPWH is just 8.08. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for SO stock.

Conclusion

The stock of The Southern Company defeats that of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. when the two are compared, with SO taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. SO happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, SO is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for SO is better on when it is viewed on short interest.