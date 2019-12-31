Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) vs. American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK): Comparing the Surety & Title Insurance Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) shares are up more than 43.42% this year and recently increased 0.54% or $0.24 to settle at $45.09. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK), on the other hand, is up 35.46% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $122.96 and has returned 1.07% during the past week.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) and American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) are the two most active stocks in the Surety & Title Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect FNF to grow earnings at a 8.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AWK is expected to grow at a 8.20% annual rate. All else equal, AWK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 35.1% for American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK). FNF’s ROI is 12.30% while AWK has a ROI of 6.10%. The interpretation is that FNF’s business generates a higher return on investment than AWK’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. FNF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.83. Comparatively, AWK’s free cash flow per share was -0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, FNF’s free cash flow was 3.01% while AWK converted -0.79% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FNF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FNF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.16 versus a D/E of 1.48 for AWK. AWK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

FNF trades at a forward P/E of 13.61, a P/B of 2.40, and a P/S of 1.59, compared to a forward P/E of 31.67, a P/B of 3.60, and a P/S of 6.26 for AWK. FNF is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. FNF is currently priced at a -10.57% to its one-year price target of 50.42. Comparatively, AWK is -2.41% relative to its price target of 126.00. This suggests that FNF is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. FNF has a beta of 0.83 and AWK’s beta is 0.06. AWK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. FNF has a short ratio of 3.26 compared to a short interest of 4.41 for AWK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FNF.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) beats American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FNF generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FNF is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, FNF is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FNF has better sentiment signals based on short interest.