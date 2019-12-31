Dissecting the Numbers for Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) and RPT Realty (RPT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) shares are down more than -37.97% this year and recently decreased -0.62% or -$0.1 to settle at $15.98. RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT), on the other hand, is up 23.26% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $14.73 and has returned 1.59% during the past week.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are the two most active stocks in the Investment Brokerage – National industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect VIRT to grow earnings at a -2.71% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RPT is expected to grow at a -4.03% annual rate. All else equal, VIRT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 57.82% for RPT Realty (RPT). VIRT’s ROI is 27.50% while RPT has a ROI of 3.10%. The interpretation is that VIRT’s business generates a higher return on investment than RPT’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. VIRT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.49. Comparatively, RPT’s free cash flow per share was -0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, VIRT’s free cash flow was 35.43% while RPT converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VIRT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

VIRT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.40 versus a D/E of 1.38 for RPT. VIRT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

VIRT trades at a forward P/E of 10.92, a P/B of 1.94, and a P/S of 1.92, compared to a forward P/E of 109.93, a P/B of 1.73, and a P/S of 4.90 for RPT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. VIRT is currently priced at a -14.22% to its one-year price target of 18.63. Comparatively, RPT is 9.93% relative to its price target of 13.40. This suggests that VIRT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. VIRT has a beta of -0.55 and RPT’s beta is 0.71. VIRT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. VIRT has a short ratio of 15.73 compared to a short interest of 10.23 for RPT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RPT.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) beats RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VIRT is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, VIRT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, VIRT is more undervalued relative to its price target.