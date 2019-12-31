Dissecting the Numbers for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) shares are up more than 16.66% this year and recently decreased -0.82% or -$0.27 to settle at $32.63. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC), on the other hand, is up 32.40% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $23.29 and has returned -2.23% during the past week.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect SU to grow earnings at a 8.38% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SC is expected to grow at a 6.20% annual rate. All else equal, SU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 49% for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC). SU’s ROI is 7.70% while SC has a ROI of 2.20%. The interpretation is that SU’s business generates a higher return on investment than SC’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. SU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.62. Comparatively, SC’s free cash flow per share was -2.78. On a percent-of-sales basis, SU’s free cash flow was 3.17% while SC converted -12.48% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.39 versus a D/E of 5.12 for SC. SC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SU trades at a forward P/E of 13.62, a P/B of 1.47, and a P/S of 1.78, compared to a forward P/E of 7.90, a P/B of 1.10, and a P/S of 1.02 for SC. SU is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SU is currently priced at a -23.82% to its one-year price target of 42.83. Comparatively, SC is -15.22% relative to its price target of 27.47. This suggests that SU is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. SU has a beta of 1.09 and SC’s beta is 1.00. SC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SU has a short ratio of 6.09 compared to a short interest of 5.60 for SC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SC.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) beats Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SU is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. SU is more undervalued relative to its price target.