Dissecting the Numbers for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) and The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) shares are up more than 29.34% this year and recently increased 0.32% or $0.07 to settle at $22.04. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN), on the other hand, is up 61.25% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $25.58 and has returned -0.10% during the past week.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) and The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Office industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect PDM to grow earnings at a 4.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HAIN is expected to grow at a -14.20% annual rate. All else equal, PDM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) has an EBITDA margin of 36.09%. This suggests that PDM underlying business is more profitable PDM’s ROI is 3.40% while HAIN has a ROI of -0.60%. The interpretation is that PDM’s business generates a higher return on investment than HAIN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. PDM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.13. Comparatively, HAIN’s free cash flow per share was -0.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, PDM’s free cash flow was 0% while HAIN converted -0.73% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PDM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PDM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.12 versus a D/E of 0.22 for HAIN. PDM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PDM trades at a forward P/E of 53.76, a P/B of 1.65, and a P/S of 5.17, compared to a forward P/E of 29.67, a P/B of 1.81, and a P/S of 1.19 for HAIN. PDM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. PDM is currently priced at a -5.2% to its one-year price target of 23.25. Comparatively, HAIN is 4.41% relative to its price target of 24.50. This suggests that PDM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. PDM has a beta of 0.68 and HAIN’s beta is 1.41. PDM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. PDM has a short ratio of 7.99 compared to a short interest of 18.54 for HAIN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PDM.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) beats The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PDM is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. PDM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PDM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.