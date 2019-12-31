Dissecting the Numbers for Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI) and Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL), on the other hand, is up 30.08% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $191.68 and has returned -0.05% during the past week.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect GDI to grow earnings at a -3.05% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ECL is expected to grow at a 13.20% annual rate. All else equal, ECL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.44% for Ecolab Inc. (ECL). GDI’s ROI is 7.90% while ECL has a ROI of 11.20%. The interpretation is that ECL’s business generates a higher return on investment than GDI’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. GDI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.50. Comparatively, ECL’s free cash flow per share was +1.25. On a percent-of-sales basis, GDI’s free cash flow was 3.8% while ECL converted 2.46% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GDI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. GDI has a current ratio of 2.50 compared to 1.20 for ECL. This means that GDI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GDI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.89 versus a D/E of 0.79 for ECL. GDI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GDI trades at a forward P/E of 24.72, a P/B of 4.21, and a P/S of 2.94, compared to a forward P/E of 29.43, a P/B of 6.45, and a P/S of 3.73 for ECL. GDI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. GDI is currently priced at a 4.82% to its one-year price target of 35.25. Comparatively, ECL is -4.83% relative to its price target of 201.40. This suggests that ECL is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. GDI has a short ratio of 6.80 compared to a short interest of 3.27 for ECL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ECL.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) beats Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ECL has a higher cash conversion rate, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GDI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ECL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ECL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.