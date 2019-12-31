Dissecting the Numbers for Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) and XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares are up more than 8.13% this year and recently decreased -0.42% or -$0.47 to settle at $110.79. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO), on the other hand, is up 40.78% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $80.30 and has returned 2.67% during the past week.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) and XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) are the two most active stocks in the Business Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CTXS to grow earnings at a 5.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, XPO is expected to grow at a 25.57% annual rate. All else equal, XPO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.2% for XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO). CTXS’s ROI is 24.10% while XPO has a ROI of 7.10%. The interpretation is that CTXS’s business generates a higher return on investment than XPO’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CTXS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.67. Comparatively, XPO’s free cash flow per share was +0.98. On a percent-of-sales basis, CTXS’s free cash flow was 2.93% while XPO converted 0.52% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CTXS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CTXS has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 1.10 for XPO. This means that XPO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CTXS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.04 versus a D/E of 2.05 for XPO. XPO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CTXS trades at a forward P/E of 20.39, a P/B of 20.25, and a P/S of 4.84, compared to a forward P/E of 17.51, a P/B of 2.92, and a P/S of 0.44 for XPO. CTXS is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CTXS is currently priced at a -2.21% to its one-year price target of 113.29. Comparatively, XPO is -13.11% relative to its price target of 92.42. This suggests that XPO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CTXS has a beta of 1.06 and XPO’s beta is 2.49. CTXS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CTXS has a short ratio of 3.21 compared to a short interest of 12.28 for XPO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CTXS.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) beats Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. XPO is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, XPO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, XPO is more undervalued relative to its price target.