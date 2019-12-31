Dissecting the Numbers for Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) and TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) shares are up more than 72.93% this year and recently decreased -0.59% or -$0.61 to settle at $102.84. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL), on the other hand, is up 26.29% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $95.51 and has returned 0.10% during the past week.

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect AYX to grow earnings at a 39.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TEL is expected to grow at a 10.40% annual rate. All else equal, AYX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 21.28% for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL). AYX’s ROI is 6.80% while TEL has a ROI of 13.70%. The interpretation is that TEL’s business generates a higher return on investment than AYX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AYX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.07. Comparatively, TEL’s free cash flow per share was +1.61. On a percent-of-sales basis, AYX’s free cash flow was 0% while TEL converted 4.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TEL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. AYX has a current ratio of 5.20 compared to 1.60 for TEL. This means that AYX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AYX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.79 versus a D/E of 0.38 for TEL. AYX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AYX trades at a forward P/E of 123.75, a P/B of 17.00, and a P/S of 17.92, compared to a forward P/E of 16.56, a P/B of 3.03, and a P/S of 2.38 for TEL. AYX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. AYX is currently priced at a -18.38% to its one-year price target of 126.00. Comparatively, TEL is -1.24% relative to its price target of 96.71. This suggests that AYX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AYX has a short ratio of 3.51 compared to a short interest of 2.63 for TEL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TEL.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) beats Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TEL is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TEL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, TEL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.