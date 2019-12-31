Critical Comparison: Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) vs. Wabtec Corporation (WAB)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) shares are up more than 10.30% this year and recently increased 0.28% or $0.04 to settle at $14.35. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB), on the other hand, is up 11.81% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $78.55 and has returned 3.22% during the past week.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) and Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect SHO to grow earnings at a 19.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WAB is expected to grow at a 7.80% annual rate. All else equal, SHO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.12% for Wabtec Corporation (WAB). SHO’s ROI is 5.20% while WAB has a ROI of 5.70%. The interpretation is that WAB’s business generates a higher return on investment than SHO’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SHO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.17. Comparatively, WAB’s free cash flow per share was +0.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, SHO’s free cash flow was 3.3% while WAB converted 1.14% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SHO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. SHO has a current ratio of 6.40 compared to 1.40 for WAB. This means that SHO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SHO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 0.49 for WAB. WAB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SHO trades at a forward P/E of 37.96, a P/B of 1.30, and a P/S of 2.86, compared to a forward P/E of 16.65, a P/B of 1.54, and a P/S of 2.16 for WAB. SHO is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SHO is currently priced at a 1.56% to its one-year price target of 14.13. Comparatively, WAB is -8.66% relative to its price target of 86.00. This suggests that WAB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. SHO has a beta of 1.09 and WAB’s beta is 1.45. SHO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. SHO has a short ratio of 2.51 compared to a short interest of 10.11 for WAB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SHO.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) beats Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SHO is growing fastly, is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, SHO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.