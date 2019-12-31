Critical Comparison: Premier, Inc. (PINC) vs. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) shares are up more than 3.00% this year and recently increased 1.16% or $0.44 to settle at $38.47. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO), on the other hand, is down -53.45% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $0.59 and has returned 4.40% during the past week.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) are the two most active stocks in the Healthcare Information Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect PINC to grow earnings at a 7.86% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. PINC’s ROI is 32.20% while APVO has a ROI of -104.00%. The interpretation is that PINC’s business generates a higher return on investment than APVO’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PINC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.67. Comparatively, APVO’s free cash flow per share was -0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, PINC’s free cash flow was 6.71% while APVO converted -0.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PINC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. PINC has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.00 for APVO. This means that PINC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PINC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.01 versus a D/E of 1.00 for APVO. APVO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PINC trades at a forward P/E of 12.68, a P/B of 1.43, and a P/S of 3.73, compared to a P/B of 1.34, and a P/S of 0.93 for APVO. PINC is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. PINC is currently priced at a -8.54% to its one-year price target of 42.06. Comparatively, APVO is -90.44% relative to its price target of 6.17. This suggests that APVO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. PINC has a beta of 0.38 and APVO’s beta is 2.55. PINC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. PINC has a short ratio of 11.13 compared to a short interest of 5.34 for APVO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for APVO.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PINC is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.