Critical Comparison: NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) vs. Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), on the other hand, is up 38.17% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $114.96 and has returned -0.17% during the past week.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) and Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect NRG to grow earnings at a 31.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ROST is expected to grow at a 9.16% annual rate. All else equal, NRG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 15.68% for Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST). NRG’s ROI is 17.30% while ROST has a ROI of 43.60%. The interpretation is that ROST’s business generates a higher return on investment than NRG’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. NRG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.52. Comparatively, ROST’s free cash flow per share was +0.24. On a percent-of-sales basis, NRG’s free cash flow was 4.04% while ROST converted 0.57% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NRG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. NRG has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.30 for ROST. This means that ROST can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

NRG trades at a forward P/E of 9.37, and a P/S of 1.07, compared to a forward P/E of 22.94, a P/B of 12.52, and a P/S of 2.64 for ROST. NRG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. NRG is currently priced at a -18.46% to its one-year price target of 48.11. Comparatively, ROST is -3.32% relative to its price target of 118.91. This suggests that NRG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. NRG has a beta of 0.75 and ROST’s beta is 0.81. NRG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. NRG has a short ratio of 1.88 compared to a short interest of 2.20 for ROST. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NRG.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) beats Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NRG is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NRG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, NRG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, NRG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.