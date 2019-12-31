Critical Comparison: GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) vs. LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), on the other hand, is up 51.16% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $35.87 and has returned 0.34% during the past week.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) and LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect EAF to grow earnings at a -5.65% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LKQ is expected to grow at a 33.50% annual rate. All else equal, LKQ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 8.92% for LKQ Corporation (LKQ). EAF’s ROI is 91.70% while LKQ has a ROI of 7.60%. The interpretation is that EAF’s business generates a higher return on investment than LKQ’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. EAF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.64. Comparatively, LKQ’s free cash flow per share was +0.85. On a percent-of-sales basis, EAF’s free cash flow was 9.77% while LKQ converted 2.19% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EAF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. EAF has a current ratio of 3.60 compared to 2.20 for LKQ. This means that EAF can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

EAF trades at a forward P/E of 5.41, and a P/S of 1.78, compared to a forward P/E of 13.96, a P/B of 2.29, and a P/S of 0.88 for LKQ. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. EAF is currently priced at a -20.45% to its one-year price target of 14.67. Comparatively, LKQ is -10.79% relative to its price target of 40.21. This suggests that EAF is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. EAF has a short ratio of 9.64 compared to a short interest of 1.97 for LKQ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LKQ.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) beats LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EAF generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, EAF is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, EAF is more undervalued relative to its price target.