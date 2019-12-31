Critical Comparison: Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) vs. Dana Incorporated (DAN)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares are down more than -5.44% this year and recently decreased -0.95% or -$0.43 to settle at $44.98. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN), on the other hand, is up 34.78% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $18.37 and has returned -2.03% during the past week.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Retail, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ETSY to grow earnings at a 18.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DAN is expected to grow at a 3.99% annual rate. All else equal, ETSY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 7.37% for Dana Incorporated (DAN). ETSY’s ROI is 14.80% while DAN has a ROI of 16.00%. The interpretation is that DAN’s business generates a higher return on investment than ETSY’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ETSY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.35. Comparatively, DAN’s free cash flow per share was +0.75. On a percent-of-sales basis, ETSY’s free cash flow was 0.01% while DAN converted 1.33% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DAN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ETSY has a current ratio of 6.10 compared to 1.60 for DAN. This means that ETSY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ETSY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.16 versus a D/E of 1.38 for DAN. ETSY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ETSY trades at a forward P/E of 56.44, a P/B of 13.93, and a P/S of 7.10, compared to a forward P/E of 6.03, a P/B of 1.48, and a P/S of 0.31 for DAN. ETSY is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ETSY is currently priced at a -31.2% to its one-year price target of 65.38. Comparatively, DAN is -5.31% relative to its price target of 19.40. This suggests that ETSY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. ETSY has a beta of 0.92 and DAN’s beta is 2.25. ETSY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ETSY has a short ratio of 4.28 compared to a short interest of 3.37 for DAN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DAN.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) beats Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DAN is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DAN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, DAN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.