Critical Comparison: Danaher Corporation (DHR) vs. DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) shares are up more than 48.25% this year and recently increased 0.04% or $0.06 to settle at $152.88. DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU), on the other hand, is up 85.60% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $74.39 and has returned 1.38% during the past week.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) and DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect DHR to grow earnings at a 11.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DOCU is expected to grow at a 58.70% annual rate. All else equal, DOCU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Danaher Corporation (DHR) has an EBITDA margin of 23.61%. This suggests that DHR underlying business is more profitable DHR’s ROI is 7.30% while DOCU has a ROI of -40.30%. The interpretation is that DHR’s business generates a higher return on investment than DOCU’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. DHR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.87. Comparatively, DOCU’s free cash flow per share was -0.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, DHR’s free cash flow was 3.14% while DOCU converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DHR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. DHR has a current ratio of 3.40 compared to 1.50 for DOCU. This means that DHR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DHR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.57 versus a D/E of 0.81 for DOCU. DOCU is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DHR trades at a forward P/E of 27.97, a P/B of 3.56, and a P/S of 5.12, compared to a forward P/E of 179.69, a P/B of 23.32, and a P/S of 14.69 for DOCU. DHR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. DHR is currently priced at a -2.31% to its one-year price target of 156.50. Comparatively, DOCU is -10.54% relative to its price target of 83.15. This suggests that DOCU is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. DHR has a short ratio of 2.75 compared to a short interest of 5.49 for DOCU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DHR.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) beats DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DHR is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DHR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, DHR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.