Critical Comparison: Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) vs. PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM)

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) shares are up more than 274.72% this year and recently decreased -1.63% or -$0.09 to settle at $5.68. PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM), on the other hand, is down -67.59% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $0.25 and has returned 4.46% during the past week.

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) and PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) are the two most active stocks in the Personal Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, PLM is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, PLM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) has an EBITDA margin of 8.57%. This suggests that AVP underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AVP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.05. Comparatively, PLM’s free cash flow per share was -0.01.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. AVP has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 0.70 for PLM. This means that AVP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

AVP trades at a forward P/E of 23.77, and a P/S of 0.51, compared to a P/B of 0.57, for PLM. AVP is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AVP is currently priced at a 40.59% to its one-year price target of 4.04. Comparatively, PLM is -90% relative to its price target of 2.50. This suggests that PLM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. AVP has a beta of 1.84 and PLM’s beta is 0.94. PLM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AVP has a short ratio of 1.95 compared to a short interest of 5.37 for PLM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AVP.

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) beats PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. AVP is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, AVP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.