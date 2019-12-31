Coty Inc. (COTY) vs. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR): Breaking Down the Personal Products Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares are up more than 67.23% this year and recently increased 0.37% or $0.04 to settle at $10.97. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR), on the other hand, is up 1.18% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $72.94 and has returned -3.16% during the past week.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) are the two most active stocks in the Personal Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect COTY to grow earnings at a 7.45% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SPR is expected to grow at a 11.70% annual rate. All else equal, SPR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 12.92% for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR). COTY’s ROI is -28.30% while SPR has a ROI of 22.30%. The interpretation is that SPR’s business generates a higher return on investment than COTY’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. COTY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.11. Comparatively, SPR’s free cash flow per share was +1.85. On a percent-of-sales basis, COTY’s free cash flow was -0.96% while SPR converted 2.65% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SPR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. COTY has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 2.10 for SPR. This means that SPR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. COTY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.71 versus a D/E of 1.34 for SPR. COTY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

COTY trades at a forward P/E of 14.57, a P/B of 1.86, and a P/S of 0.97, compared to a forward P/E of 10.37, a P/B of 4.67, and a P/S of 0.99 for SPR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. COTY is currently priced at a -14.1% to its one-year price target of 12.77. Comparatively, SPR is -22.35% relative to its price target of 93.93. This suggests that SPR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. COTY has a beta of 0.69 and SPR’s beta is 1.14. COTY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. COTY has a short ratio of 5.47 compared to a short interest of 2.34 for SPR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SPR.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) beats Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SPR , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. SPR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SPR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.