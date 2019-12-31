Comparing Veritone, Inc. (VERI) and Service Properties Trust (SVC)

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) shares are down more than -32.89% this year and recently increased 1.19% or $0.03 to settle at $2.55. Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC), on the other hand, is up 1.63% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $24.27 and has returned 0.71% during the past week.

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect VERI to grow earnings at a 50.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SVC is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, VERI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 34.16% for Service Properties Trust (SVC). VERI’s ROI is -102.80% while SVC has a ROI of 5.80%. The interpretation is that SVC’s business generates a higher return on investment than VERI’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. VERI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.08. Comparatively, SVC’s free cash flow per share was +0.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, VERI’s free cash flow was -0.01% while SVC converted 3.08% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SVC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

VERI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 2.48 for SVC. SVC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

VERI trades at a P/B of 1.12, and a P/S of 1.34, compared to a forward P/E of 16.07, a P/B of 1.53, and a P/S of 1.75 for SVC. VERI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. VERI is currently priced at a -64.58% to its one-year price target of 7.20. Comparatively, SVC is -7.54% relative to its price target of 26.25. This suggests that VERI is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. VERI has a short ratio of 6.66 compared to a short interest of 5.09 for SVC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SVC.

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) beats Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VERI is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VERI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, VERI is more undervalued relative to its price target.