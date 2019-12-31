Comparing National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) and TIM Participacoes S.A. (TSU)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) shares are up more than 9.17% this year and recently increased 0.57% or $0.3 to settle at $52.96. TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU), on the other hand, is up 29.24% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $19.06 and has returned 5.42% during the past week.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) and TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect NNN to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TSU is expected to grow at a 5.90% annual rate. All else equal, NNN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.13% for TIM Participacoes S.A. (TSU).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. NNN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.34. Comparatively, TSU’s free cash flow per share was +0.46. On a percent-of-sales basis, NNN’s free cash flow was -0.01% while TSU converted 4.79% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TSU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NNN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.71 versus a D/E of 0.45 for TSU. NNN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

NNN trades at a forward P/E of 30.97, a P/B of 2.19, and a P/S of 13.84, compared to a forward P/E of 20.45, a P/B of 1.73, and a P/S of 2.12 for TSU. NNN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. NNN is currently priced at a -13.18% to its one-year price target of 61.00. Comparatively, TSU is 0.74% relative to its price target of 18.92. This suggests that NNN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. NNN has a beta of 0.03 and TSU’s beta is 0.95. NNN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. NNN has a short ratio of 4.53 compared to a short interest of 4.16 for TSU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TSU.

TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) beats National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TSU is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TSU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, TSU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.