Comparing Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares are up more than 52.56% this year and recently decreased -0.73% or -$0.79 to settle at $107.45. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), on the other hand, is up 12.49% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $56.10 and has returned 0.38% during the past week.

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect FTNT to grow earnings at a 17.77% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BNS is expected to grow at a 3.22% annual rate. All else equal, FTNT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 86.61% for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS). FTNT’s ROI is 34.10% while BNS has a ROI of 16.50%. The interpretation is that FTNT’s business generates a higher return on investment than BNS’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. FTNT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.17. Comparatively, BNS’s free cash flow per share was -6.34. On a percent-of-sales basis, FTNT’s free cash flow was 11.11% while BNS converted -21.97% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FTNT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FTNT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.11 for BNS. BNS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

FTNT trades at a forward P/E of 39.62, a P/B of 15.33, and a P/S of 9.19, compared to a forward P/E of 9.53, a P/B of 1.41, and a P/S of 2.73 for BNS. FTNT is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. FTNT is currently priced at a -3% to its one-year price target of 110.77. Comparatively, BNS is -22.37% relative to its price target of 72.27. This suggests that BNS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. FTNT has a beta of 1.18 and BNS’s beta is 1.16. BNS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. FTNT has a short ratio of 2.73 compared to a short interest of 6.11 for BNS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FTNT.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) beats Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BNS is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, BNS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BNS is more undervalued relative to its price target.