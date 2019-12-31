Comparing Deere & Company (DE) and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) shares are up more than 17.86% this year and recently increased 0.58% or $1.01 to settle at $175.81. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC), on the other hand, is up 112.57% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $32.97 and has returned 1.54% during the past week.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) are the two most active stocks in the Farm & Construction Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect DE to grow earnings at a 13.77% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PPC is expected to grow at a 22.50% annual rate. All else equal, PPC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 5.75% for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC). DE’s ROI is 8.10% while PPC has a ROI of 10.10%. The interpretation is that PPC’s business generates a higher return on investment than DE’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. DE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +4.83. Comparatively, PPC’s free cash flow per share was +0.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, DE’s free cash flow was 3.85% while PPC converted 0.46% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.97 versus a D/E of 0.99 for PPC. DE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

DE trades at a forward P/E of 15.86, a P/B of 4.84, and a P/S of 1.41, compared to a forward P/E of 12.88, a P/B of 3.55, and a P/S of 0.74 for PPC. DE is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. DE is currently priced at a -1.2% to its one-year price target of 177.95. Comparatively, PPC is -7.31% relative to its price target of 35.57. This suggests that PPC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. DE has a beta of 1.14 and PPC’s beta is 0.75. PPC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. DE has a short ratio of 3.15 compared to a short interest of 4.87 for PPC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DE.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) beats Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PPC is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PPC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, PPC is more undervalued relative to its price target.