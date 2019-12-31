Comparing Comerica Incorporated (CMA) and Service Corporation International (SCI)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) shares are up more than 3.71% this year and recently decreased -0.82% or -$0.59 to settle at $71.24. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI), on the other hand, is up 14.61% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $46.14 and has returned 1.30% during the past week.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) and Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) are the two most active stocks in the Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect CMA to grow earnings at a 3.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SCI is expected to grow at a 10.35% annual rate. All else equal, SCI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Comerica Incorporated (CMA) has an EBITDA margin of 64.38%. This suggests that CMA underlying business is more profitable CMA’s ROI is 20.10% while SCI has a ROI of 11.60%. The interpretation is that CMA’s business generates a higher return on investment than SCI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CMA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.10. Comparatively, SCI’s free cash flow per share was +0.60. On a percent-of-sales basis, CMA’s free cash flow was 8.42% while SCI converted 3.44% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CMA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CMA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.49 versus a D/E of 1.99 for SCI. SCI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CMA trades at a forward P/E of 10.10, a P/B of 1.45, and a P/S of 3.59, compared to a forward P/E of 21.88, a P/B of 4.74, and a P/S of 2.62 for SCI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CMA is currently priced at a 2.31% to its one-year price target of 69.63. Comparatively, SCI is -10.84% relative to its price target of 51.75. This suggests that SCI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CMA has a beta of 1.57 and SCI’s beta is 0.87. SCI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CMA has a short ratio of 2.19 compared to a short interest of 7.89 for SCI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CMA.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) beats Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CMA is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CMA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, CMA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.