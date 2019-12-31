Comparing AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) and Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN)

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) shares are up more than 47.93% this year and recently decreased -0.57% or -$0.14 to settle at $24.60. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN), on the other hand, is up 32.83% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $77.53 and has returned 1.81% during the past week.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) and Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) are the two most active stocks in the Insurance Brokers industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect EQH to grow earnings at a 11.49% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ZEN is expected to grow at a 51.00% annual rate. All else equal, ZEN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EQH’s ROI is 10.90% while ZEN has a ROI of -14.40%. The interpretation is that EQH’s business generates a higher return on investment than ZEN’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. EQH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.25. Comparatively, ZEN’s free cash flow per share was +0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, EQH’s free cash flow was -0.96% while ZEN converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ZEN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

EQH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.76 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ZEN. EQH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

EQH trades at a forward P/E of 5.11, a P/B of 0.81, and a P/S of 0.90, compared to a forward P/E of 136.26, a P/B of 19.73, and a P/S of 11.37 for ZEN. EQH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. EQH is currently priced at a -7.31% to its one-year price target of 26.54. Comparatively, ZEN is -17.39% relative to its price target of 93.85. This suggests that ZEN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. EQH has a short ratio of 3.62 compared to a short interest of 4.05 for ZEN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EQH.

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) beats AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ZEN generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, EQH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ZEN is more undervalued relative to its price target.