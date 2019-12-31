Comparing Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) and Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares are up more than 44.08% this year and recently decreased -0.86% or -$0.28 to settle at $32.39. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP), on the other hand, is up 59.73% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $166.71 and has returned -0.34% during the past week.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) and Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) are the two most active stocks in the Rental & Leasing Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CAR to grow earnings at a 11.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AMP is expected to grow at a 11.10% annual rate. All else equal, All else equal, the two stocks’ identical expected growth rates would imply a similar potential for capital appreciation..

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 27.81% for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP). CAR’s ROI is 4.40% while AMP has a ROI of 10.70%. The interpretation is that AMP’s business generates a higher return on investment than CAR’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CAR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -3.37. Comparatively, AMP’s free cash flow per share was +10.70. On a percent-of-sales basis, CAR’s free cash flow was -2.73% while AMP converted 10.91% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CAR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 30.45 versus a D/E of 3.07 for AMP. CAR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CAR trades at a forward P/E of 8.15, a P/B of 4.92, and a P/S of 0.26, compared to a forward P/E of 9.37, a P/B of 3.69, and a P/S of 1.62 for AMP. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CAR is currently priced at a -14.49% to its one-year price target of 37.88. Comparatively, AMP is -7.07% relative to its price target of 179.40. This suggests that CAR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. CAR has a beta of 2.10 and AMP’s beta is 1.85. AMP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CAR has a short ratio of 8.81 compared to a short interest of 2.58 for AMP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMP.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) beats Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AMP higher liquidity, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, AMP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.